Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (ASX:FPH) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.61

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corp Ltd (ASX:FPH)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.61 and traded as high as $16.30. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare shares last traded at $15.96, with a volume of 364,473 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is A$15.61 and its 200-day moving average price is A$15.07. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 65.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Company Profile (ASX:FPH)

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical device products and systems worldwide. The company offers its products for use in respiratory, acute care, and surgery; and for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA).

