First PREMIER Bank Raises Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,517 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 324,299,254 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,527,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562,510 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,112,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319,802 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,708,472 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,068,366,000 after purchasing an additional 785,670 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,002,255 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,942,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,183 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6,712.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,602,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,691,184,000 after purchasing an additional 29,167,876 shares during the period. 65.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total transaction of $76,285.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,030 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,896.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $981,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,260.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,722. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.83. 10,022,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,031,479. The stock has a market cap of $249.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.83. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $61.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.42 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.17%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Nomura set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.81.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Further Reading: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.