First PREMIER Bank Buys 3,310 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 16,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 5,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 9,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $40.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,198,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,952,207. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.62. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.35 and a 12 month high of $44.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.5186 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.