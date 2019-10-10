First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Shares of First Mining Gold Corp (TSE:FF) were down 4.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.23, approximately 282,424 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 839,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on First Mining Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.70 in a report on Monday, August 19th.

Get First Mining Gold alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.28. The company has a market cap of $143.13 million and a P/E ratio of -13.53.

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. The company also explores for copper and iron ore deposits. It holds a portfolio of 24 mineral assets in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The company was formerly known as First Mining Finance Corp. and changed its name to First Mining Gold Corp.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for First Mining Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mining Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.