First Hawaiian Bank Sells 7,520 Shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 44.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,584 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 7,520 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Noble Energy were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBL. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 719.3% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 1,027.9% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 80.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,340 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 356.5% during the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,241 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 24.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NBL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $28.00 price target on Noble Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Noble Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Noble Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Noble Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Noble Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Noble Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.14.

Shares of NYSE NBL opened at $19.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 1.36. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $32.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.94.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Noble Energy had a positive return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 19.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

