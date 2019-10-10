First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) to Issue $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th.

First Busey has increased its dividend by an average of 8.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. First Busey has a payout ratio of 39.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Busey to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.1%.

BUSE stock opened at $24.62 on Thursday. First Busey has a twelve month low of $23.13 and a twelve month high of $31.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.03 and its 200-day moving average is $25.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. First Busey had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $101.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.67 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Busey will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David J. Downey bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $180,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 189,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,172.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

BUSE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens lowered First Busey from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BidaskClub lowered First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley dropped their price target on First Busey from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

