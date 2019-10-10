First American Trust FSB Sells 717 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

First American Trust FSB cut its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. FirstEnergy makes up approximately 1.3% of First American Trust FSB’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $6,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,113,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,787,529,000 after purchasing an additional 783,467 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 2,004.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,658,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $627,531,000 after acquiring an additional 13,961,923 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,868,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $465,274,000 after acquiring an additional 479,046 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,396,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $273,838,000 after acquiring an additional 62,001 shares during the period. Finally, Luminus Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 4,555,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $195,022,000 after acquiring an additional 17,863 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Shares of FirstEnergy stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.02. 100,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,858,227. The company has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.74. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.33 and a fifty-two week high of $49.07.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 58.69%.

FE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $48.50 in a report on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “b” rating to a “f” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.92.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.