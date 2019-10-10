First American Trust FSB Reduces Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First American Trust FSB reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 155,187 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for about 1.4% of First American Trust FSB’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 51,524 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 0.6% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 41,429 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 2.8% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Comcast in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Benchmark started coverage on Comcast in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.70.

In other Comcast news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $37,507.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,222.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $180,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,023.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.49. 2,490,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,344,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $32.61 and a 12-month high of $47.27. The firm has a market cap of $202.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.13.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $26.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.94%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

