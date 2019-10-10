First American Trust FSB Invests $343,000 in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

First American Trust FSB acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 290.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 375.0% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $141.17. 6,597,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,384,614. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.41. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $112.25 and a 1-year high of $146.82.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

