First American Trust FSB Has $11.98 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

First American Trust FSB lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,813 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.4% of First American Trust FSB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% during the second quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 4,547 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,106 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 19.2% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 24,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shellback Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $6,270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded up $6.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,209.14. 240,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,329,242. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $977.66 and a 12 month high of $1,296.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,205.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,174.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $839.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $31.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 51.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,516.00 price objective (up previously from $1,430.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Alphabet to $1,550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 price target (up from $1,300.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,287.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Macquarie set a $1,300.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,375.78.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

