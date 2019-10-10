First American Trust FSB Buys 2,187 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

First American Trust FSB lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 180,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,096,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. AdvicePeriod LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 51,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,879,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,333,000 after buying an additional 98,832 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 45,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $386,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,829. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.64 and a fifty-two week high of $57.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.51 and a 200-day moving average of $55.27.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.2099 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.