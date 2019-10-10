First American Trust FSB Boosts Stake in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

First American Trust FSB boosted its stake in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,837 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in American International Group were worth $4,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,959,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $264,256,000 after purchasing an additional 58,996 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 1,407.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 20,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the period. 90.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Seraina Macia sold 7,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $422,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. William Blair raised American International Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays increased their target price on American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.72.

Shares of AIG traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,851,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,630,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $46.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.15. American International Group Inc has a 12-month low of $36.16 and a 12-month high of $58.66.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $12.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American International Group Inc will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.40%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

