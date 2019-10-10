FintruX Network One Day Trading Volume Reaches $409.00 (FTX)

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. FintruX Network has a total market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $409.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FintruX Network has traded 20.3% higher against the US dollar. One FintruX Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0123 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX, HitBTC and Liquid.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FintruX Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011686 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00204057 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.71 or 0.01032897 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00030961 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00087577 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FintruX Network Profile

FintruX Network was first traded on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com

FintruX Network Token Trading

FintruX Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, HitBTC, IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FintruX Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FintruX Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FintruX Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FintruX Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.