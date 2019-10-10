Fetch (FET) Achieves Market Capitalization of $26.63 Million

Fetch (CURRENCY:FET) traded up 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One Fetch token can now be bought for approximately $0.0439 or 0.00000512 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including WazirX and Binance. During the last week, Fetch has traded 27.8% higher against the dollar. Fetch has a market capitalization of $26.63 million and $7.02 million worth of Fetch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00039921 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007160 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $533.48 or 0.06214722 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000425 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000222 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00039644 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00015801 BTC.

About Fetch

Fetch (FET) is a token. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 606,304,935 tokens. The official message board for Fetch is medium.com/fetch-ai . The official website for Fetch is fetch.ai . Fetch’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . The Reddit community for Fetch is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Fetch

Fetch can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.