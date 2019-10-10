Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FOE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on Ferro from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Ferro to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Ferro alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FOE traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.97. The stock had a trading volume of 18,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,415. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $912.73 million, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.07. Ferro has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $21.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.44.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $393.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.39 million. Ferro had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ferro will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ferro news, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $374,150.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 232,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,305.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Benjamin Schlater sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $30,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,055 shares in the company, valued at $371,479.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,500 shares of company stock worth $525,600. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOE. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ferro during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,981,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferro by 386.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 658,438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,403,000 after buying an additional 523,047 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ferro by 940.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,745 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after buying an additional 332,410 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferro by 21.6% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 550,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,705,000 after buying an additional 97,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferro by 53.0% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 270,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after buying an additional 93,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

About Ferro

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.