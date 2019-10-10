FBD (LON:FBH) Trading Down 3.3%

FBD Holdings plc (LON:FBH) shares fell 3.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 880 ($11.50) and last traded at GBX 880 ($11.50), 0 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 965 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 910 ($11.89).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.79 million and a P/E ratio of 538.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 910.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 843.41.

FBD Company Profile (LON:FBH)

FBD Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to farmers, private individuals, and business owners in Ireland. The company operates in two segments, Underwriting and Financial Services. It offers car, home, and farm insurance products; shop, pub, and office based professional insurance; manufacturers, wholesale, and distribution insurance; and restaurant, cafe, and takeaway insurance products.

