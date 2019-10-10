Favorable Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Stock Price

Media coverage about Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) has been trending positive on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Motorola Solutions earned a media sentiment score of 2.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the communications equipment provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $169.97. 360,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,688. Motorola Solutions has a twelve month low of $108.25 and a twelve month high of $182.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.64.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 105.22%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.38%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MSI. Northcoast Research cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $171.53 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.93.

In related news, Director Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 5,471,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.75, for a total value of $961,575,878.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Gregory Q. Brown sold 264,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.80, for a total transaction of $46,787,468.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,958,449 shares of company stock worth $1,047,392,724 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

