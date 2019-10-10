Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farmland Partners Inc. operates as a real estate company. It owns and seeks to acquire primary row crop farmland located in agricultural markets throughout North America. The substantial majority of the farms in its portfolio include primary row crops, such as corn and soybeans. Farmland Partners Inc. is based in United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

FPI opened at $6.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.46 and a 200 day moving average of $6.44. The company has a market cap of $187.96 million, a PE ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.76. Farmland Partners has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $7.85.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $10.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.03 million. Farmland Partners had a net margin of 30.75% and a return on equity of 5.13%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Farmland Partners will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 402.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Farmland Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Farmland Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Farmland Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Farmland Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. 50.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 162,000 acres in 17 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Virginia.

