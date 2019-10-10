Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) Shares Up 12%

Shares of Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) shot up 12% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.38 and last traded at $6.14, 627,232 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 209% from the average session volume of 202,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.48.

FLMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Falcon Minerals in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Falcon Minerals in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup set a $8.00 target price on Falcon Minerals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Falcon Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.89.

The stock has a market capitalization of $473.09 million, a PE ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 9.25 and a quick ratio of 9.25.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 31.57%. The company had revenue of $18.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.88 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Falcon Minerals Corp will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Hite Hedge Asset Management Ll sold 176,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $1,241,856.00. Also, Director Al J. Hirshberg acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.49 per share, for a total transaction of $224,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the second quarter valued at $99,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the second quarter valued at $920,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the second quarter valued at $116,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the second quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 50.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 368,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 123,640 shares during the last quarter. 38.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale.

