Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Given a $230.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a $230.00 price target on Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FB. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Facebook from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Facebook from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America set a $224.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut Facebook from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Facebook from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $220.81.

NASDAQ FB traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $179.66. 2,645,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,640,720. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $183.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.99. The company has a market cap of $513.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Facebook has a 1-year low of $123.02 and a 1-year high of $208.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.81, for a total value of $11,044,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 237,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.75, for a total value of $43,462,153.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,604,556 shares of company stock valued at $664,101,293. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in Facebook by 70.0% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 170 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook by 135.3% in the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 240 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

