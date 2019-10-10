Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. cut its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 181,031 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 3.9% of Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $32,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in Facebook by 70.0% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 170 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook by 135.3% in the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 240 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 76,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.34, for a total value of $13,410,704.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.92, for a total transaction of $9,950,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,604,556 shares of company stock worth $664,101,293 in the last ninety days. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FB shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Summit Redstone began coverage on Facebook in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Facebook from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Facebook from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.81.

Shares of FB traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $179.71. 2,675,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,640,720. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.02 and a 12-month high of $208.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $513.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 27.26%. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

