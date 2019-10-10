Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 10,258 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 0.8% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $26,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new position in Facebook during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,196,000. Green Square Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 288.0% in the 2nd quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 14,187 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 10,531 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 12,236 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,085 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

FB traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $179.86. 4,286,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,908,851. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.02 and a 12-month high of $208.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $183.47 and a 200 day moving average of $184.93. The firm has a market cap of $512.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Facebook had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 118,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.87, for a total transaction of $21,314,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.92, for a total transaction of $9,950,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,367,556 shares of company stock valued at $621,502,913 in the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FB. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.81.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

