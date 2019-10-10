Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Founders Capital Management

Founders Capital Management increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 3.2% of Founders Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 121.2% in the second quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Asset Planning Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,984.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, INR Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 54.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $661,999.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 189,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,445,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,916,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,440,889. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $86.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $287.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.99.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.52.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

