Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,677 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.7% of Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $13,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 35,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Riverstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 30,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 3,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.52.

XOM stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,703,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,440,889. The firm has a market cap of $287.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $86.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.77.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.47 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 9.16%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $661,999.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 189,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,445,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.