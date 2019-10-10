Experience Points (XP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,329.00

Experience Points (CURRENCY:XP) traded up 85.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One Experience Points coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. In the last week, Experience Points has traded 235.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Experience Points has a total market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $1,329.00 worth of Experience Points was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000874 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000094 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Experience Points Coin Profile

Experience Points (XP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Experience Points’ total supply is 323,973,464,770 coins and its circulating supply is 289,170,861,741 coins. Experience Points’ official message board is forum.xpcoin.io . Experience Points’ official Twitter account is @theBigXP . The official website for Experience Points is www.xpcoin.io . The Reddit community for Experience Points is /r/thebigxp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Experience Points

Experience Points can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Cryptohub, Crex24, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Coindeal, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Experience Points directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Experience Points should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Experience Points using one of the exchanges listed above.

