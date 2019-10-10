Everence Capital Management Inc. Takes $94,000 Position in Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 24,490 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 2.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,367 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 0.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 342,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 10.0% in the second quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 22,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 1.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 151,291 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 17.3% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 17,385 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RRC shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Range Resources from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.18.

RRC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.29. 225,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,858,621. The stock has a market cap of $848.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.82. Range Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $18.59.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $851.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.93 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 45.91% and a positive return on equity of 4.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Range Resources Corp. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.08%.

In other news, CFO Mark Scucchi purchased 9,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $49,975.41. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,565.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David P. Poole sold 5,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total transaction of $33,246.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 58,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,135.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 42,938 shares of company stock valued at $176,159. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.