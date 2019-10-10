Everence Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL)

Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) by 628.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 190,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,360 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CBL & Associates Properties were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBL. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in CBL & Associates Properties by 94.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,247,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 1,574,800 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its holdings in CBL & Associates Properties by 69.3% during the second quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 1,532,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 627,240 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in CBL & Associates Properties by 81.4% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,222,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 548,500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in CBL & Associates Properties by 138.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 698,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 406,192 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in CBL & Associates Properties by 420.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 437,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 353,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Get CBL & Associates Properties alerts:

Shares of CBL traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.21. 63,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,971,952. CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $3.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average is $1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.61.

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.55). CBL & Associates Properties had a negative net margin of 14.76% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $193.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.72 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CBL shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating on shares of CBL & Associates Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CBL & Associates Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CBL & Associates Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. CBL & Associates Properties presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $1.71.

CBL & Associates Properties Profile

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL).

Receive News & Ratings for CBL & Associates Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBL & Associates Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.