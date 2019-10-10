Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) Price Tops $0.0046 on Top Exchanges

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Ether Kingdoms Token has a market capitalization of $30,980.00 and approximately $5,976.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar. One Ether Kingdoms Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ether Kingdoms Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00040285 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007196 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $549.48 or 0.06440572 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000424 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000222 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00039683 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Ether Kingdoms Token Token Profile

Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) is a token. It launched on September 26th, 2018. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,684,651 tokens. The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ether Kingdoms Token is imps.me . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official message board is medium.com/@imptoken

Ether Kingdoms Token Token Trading

Ether Kingdoms Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Kingdoms Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Kingdoms Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Kingdoms Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Kingdoms Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Kingdoms Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.