Ether-1 Price Up 38.7% Over Last Week (ETHO)

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. Ether-1 has a total market capitalization of $365,310.00 and approximately $41,728.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether-1 coin can currently be purchased for $0.0100 or 0.00000117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. In the last seven days, Ether-1 has traded 38.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ether-1 alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007129 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00078961 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00413219 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011644 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008416 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001373 BTC.

Ether-1 Profile

Ether-1 (ETHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 36,552,126 coins. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ether-1’s official website is ether1.org. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official.

Ether-1 Coin Trading

Ether-1 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether-1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether-1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ether-1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether-1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.