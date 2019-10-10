Espers (ESP) Market Cap Reaches $237,892.00

Espers (CURRENCY:ESP) traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Espers has a market capitalization of $237,892.00 and approximately $275.00 worth of Espers was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Espers has traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Espers coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Livecoin and Cryptohub.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.82 or 0.00848935 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00033688 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00196173 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006147 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00089766 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004158 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 4,545.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Espers

Espers (CRYPTO:ESP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2016. Espers’ total supply is 22,888,373,670 coins. The Reddit community for Espers is /r/esperscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Espers’ official Twitter account is @CryptoCoderz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Espers is espers.io

Buying and Selling Espers

Espers can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CoinExchange and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Espers directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Espers should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Espers using one of the exchanges listed above.

