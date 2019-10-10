EOS (EOS) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.57 Billion

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 10th. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for about $3.14 or 0.00036656 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinrail, CoinBene, CoinExchange and Zebpay. Over the last week, EOS has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. EOS has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion and approximately $1.57 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000991 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000035 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 45.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,031,994,021 coins and its circulating supply is 935,294,010 coins. EOS’s official website is eos.io . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

EOS Coin Trading

EOS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, ChaoEX, Neraex, Cryptopia, ABCC, Exrates, Mercatox, Bithumb, CPDAX, BtcTrade.im, Zebpay, EXX, Rfinex, Bitbns, TOPBTC, Instant Bitex, RightBTC, DOBI trade, Bitfinex, IDCM, CoinExchange, Liqui, BCEX, IDAX, YoBit, Livecoin, Gate.io, Tidebit, OpenLedger DEX, QBTC, GOPAX, OTCBTC, Exmo, BigONE, ZB.COM, OEX, BitMart, Coindeal, Bit-Z, BitFlip, Poloniex, Kucoin, WazirX, Cobinhood, Coinbe, Fatbtc, HitBTC, DragonEX, Binance, Bilaxy, Tidex, OKEx, Ovis, LBank, Kuna, Hotbit, C2CX, Upbit, Coinone, COSS, Kraken, CoinTiger, Huobi, Cryptomate, Coinrail, DigiFinex, Koinex, Vebitcoin, Bibox, CoinEx and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

