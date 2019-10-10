EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $63.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “EnerSys believes that solid demand for its TPPL products along with strength in the transportation business in the Americas region will continue to drive its revenues growth in the quarters ahead. Also, the company intends to strengthen its competency on business acquisitions. Moreover, it remains committed in rewarding shareholders handsomely through dividend payments and share buybacks. However, in the past six months, EnerSys has underperformed the industry. We believe that higher spending on lean initiatives, products development and system enhancements such as SAP, sales force and success factors will weigh on the company’s bottom line. Also, rising costs despite cost-reduction initiatives might hurt its profitability. A highly leveraged balance sheet can be detrimental as it increases financial obligations.”

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $78.00 price objective on shares of EnerSys and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of EnerSys from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.44.

Shares of NYSE:ENS traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $61.09. 2,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,031. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $53.56 and a 1-year high of $89.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.59.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $780.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.86 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that EnerSys will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 14.20%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in EnerSys by 50.0% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in EnerSys during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. First Interstate Bank lifted its position in EnerSys by 21.7% during the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in EnerSys by 87.0% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in EnerSys during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

