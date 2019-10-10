Emirex Token (EMRX) Market Cap Tops $1.22 Million

Emirex Token (CURRENCY:EMRX) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. One Emirex Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0770 or 0.00000905 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinlim, VinDAX and Coinsbit. In the last week, Emirex Token has traded up 15.2% against the US dollar. Emirex Token has a total market cap of $1.22 million and $612,669.00 worth of Emirex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Emirex Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00039557 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $545.40 or 0.06408605 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006987 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000417 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000227 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00040502 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00016308 BTC.

Emirex Token Token Profile

EMRX is a token. Its launch date was August 13th, 2019. Emirex Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,776,049 tokens. The official message board for Emirex Token is medium.com/@EMIREX_OFFICIAL . The official website for Emirex Token is emrx.emirex.com . Emirex Token’s official Twitter account is @https://medium.com/EMIREX_OFFICIAL

Emirex Token Token Trading

Emirex Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX, Coinlim and Coinsbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emirex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emirex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emirex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Emirex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emirex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.