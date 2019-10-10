ELM Advisors LLC Sells 241 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

ELM Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 86,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,721,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 300,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,598,000 after purchasing an additional 13,477 shares in the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 164,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $2.23 on Thursday, hitting $114.86. 625,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,629,760. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $365.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $91.11 and a 12-month high of $120.40.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley set a $122.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.37.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $109.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,362.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,737.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Scher sold 10,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

