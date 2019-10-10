ELM Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

ELM Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.4% of ELM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $570,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,676,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,484 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $164.69. The company had a trading volume of 224,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,043. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $129.51 and a 1-year high of $171.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.09.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.5373 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

