Ellis Investment Partners LLC Acquires 1,521 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,701 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 4,545.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,022 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Robert D. Isom, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.34 per share, for a total transaction of $65,850.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 771,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,315,278.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray M. Robinson sold 6,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $201,732.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,138.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

AAL traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $26.79. The stock had a trading volume of 680,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,554,392. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.06 and a 200-day moving average of $30.57. American Airlines Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $40.58. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.70.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.05. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 588.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AAL shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Macquarie downgraded American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America downgraded American Airlines Group to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Airlines Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.24.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

