Elite Wealth Management Inc. Sells 124 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Elite Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,029 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 0.8% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 114.3% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 666.7% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 94.3% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 103 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.34, for a total value of $823,020.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,374,867.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.36, for a total value of $859,115.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,832 shares of company stock worth $3,471,486. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Adobe from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $325.00 price objective on Adobe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (down previously from $315.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $320.00 price objective on Adobe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.65.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $3.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $274.27. The company had a trading volume of 941,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,743,433. Adobe Inc has a 12-month low of $204.95 and a 12-month high of $313.11. The stock has a market cap of $134.07 billion, a PE ratio of 49.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $280.36 and its 200 day moving average is $283.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The software company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.08. Adobe had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.