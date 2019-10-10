Elastos (ELA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.40 Million

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. In the last seven days, Elastos has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Elastos coin can currently be purchased for $1.95 or 0.00022752 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Bit-Z, Huobi and CoinEgg. Elastos has a market cap of $31.33 million and $3.40 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Elastos

Elastos was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 34,908,721 coins and its circulating supply is 16,063,887 coins. The official website for Elastos is www.elastos.org . The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Elastos

Elastos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, BCEX, LBank, Bit-Z, Kucoin and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

