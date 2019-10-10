ELA Coin Price Down 5.1% Over Last Week (ELAC)

ELA Coin (CURRENCY:ELAC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 10th. ELA Coin has a total market cap of $1.45 million and $186,978.00 worth of ELA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ELA Coin has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. One ELA Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex and DigiFinex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011704 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00204241 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.79 or 0.01035174 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000726 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00030960 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00087892 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ELA Coin

ELA Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,238,883 tokens. The official website for ELA Coin is www.elamachain.io . ELA Coin’s official Twitter account is @elamachain . ELA Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@elamachain

ELA Coin Token Trading

ELA Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELA Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELA Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELA Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

