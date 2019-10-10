Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Now Covered by Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $112.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EXP. SunTrust Banks set a $95.00 price target on shares of Eagle Materials and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Eagle Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $106.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Eagle Materials from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.27.

NYSE:EXP opened at $90.61 on Wednesday. Eagle Materials has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $93.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.58.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.27). Eagle Materials had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 7.92%.

In other Eagle Materials news, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 2,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.52, for a total transaction of $210,623.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,944.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Keith W. Metcalf sold 10,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $893,003.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,724,215.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,630 shares of company stock valued at $5,077,899 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXP. FMR LLC raised its position in Eagle Materials by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,445,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,437,000 after buying an additional 1,418,021 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,517,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 356.4% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 452,290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,927,000 after purchasing an additional 353,180 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 363.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 309,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,693,000 after purchasing an additional 242,700 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,588,000. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

