E.On (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.44

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.44 and traded as high as $9.69. E.On shares last traded at $9.69, with a volume of 363,000 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.44.

E.On Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ENAKF)

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

