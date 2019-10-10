e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target Raised to $20.25

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $19.00 to $20.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. DA Davidson set a $21.00 price target on e.l.f. Beauty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Friday, September 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.43.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

ELF stock opened at $17.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $874.22 million, a PE ratio of 39.84, a P/E/G ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.23 and a 200-day moving average of $14.35. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $19.08.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. e.l.f. Beauty had a positive return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $59.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Tpg Growth Ii Advisors, Inc. sold 3,268,860 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $54,688,027.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 8,700 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $145,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,433,396 shares of company stock worth $57,865,013 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 127.0% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter worth about $177,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 17.8% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.