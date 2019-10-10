Dusk Network Price Hits $0.0624 on Major Exchanges (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Dusk Network has a total market cap of $6.64 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. One Dusk Network token can currently be bought for $0.0624 or 0.00000727 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Bittrex and Binance DEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00039921 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007160 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $533.48 or 0.06214722 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000425 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000222 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00039644 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00015801 BTC.

Dusk Network Token Profile

Dusk Network (DUSK) is a token. Its launch date was July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,517,140 tokens. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation . The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network . The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

Dusk Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Ethfinex and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

