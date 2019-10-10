Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Trims Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 295,882 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,419 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 2.4% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $14,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at $5,600,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 87.1% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 53,601 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 24,948 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at $5,214,000. Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 39.1% during the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 555,338 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,394,000 after purchasing an additional 156,143 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 16,157 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $58.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.04.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,797,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,604,204. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.20 and a 200-day moving average of $53.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The company had revenue of $13.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $3,270,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,548 shares in the company, valued at $12,967,042.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Irving Tan sold 22,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.42, for a total transaction of $1,131,520.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,651,154.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 193,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,359,179. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

