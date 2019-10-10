Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,945 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,503,000. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 23,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in United Parcel Service by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 610 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 55.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $115.31. The company had a trading volume of 191,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,082,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $97.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.24. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.89 and a 12-month high of $123.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.44.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 175.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UPS. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.46.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

