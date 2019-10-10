Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 1.4% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 22,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.15, for a total value of $5,203,552.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,839,962.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total transaction of $2,024,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,511,266.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,508 shares of company stock worth $39,076,428 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $229.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Gabelli downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus set a $240.00 price target on shares of Home Depot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.65.

Shares of HD stock traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $231.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,755,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,751,527. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $158.09 and a 52-week high of $235.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $227.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.14. The company has a market capitalization of $248.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 1,179.69%. The firm had revenue of $30.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.01%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

