Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,847 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up about 1.1% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Associated Banc Corp increased its position in Oracle by 8.7% in the second quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 18,697 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 9.7% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,537 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter worth $297,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 22.8% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brightworth increased its position in Oracle by 6.0% in the second quarter. Brightworth now owns 4,979 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Renee Jo James sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $160,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,761,374.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 935,143 shares of company stock worth $49,307,209. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Macquarie restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.32.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.49. The company had a trading volume of 13,609,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,344,712. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.41 and its 200-day moving average is $54.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $179.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $42.40 and a 52 week high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 48.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 11th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

