Dropcar (NASDAQ:DCAR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.40

Dropcar Inc (NASDAQ:DCAR)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.40 and traded as high as $0.60. Dropcar shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.
Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Dropcar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.40.
Dropcar Company Profile (NASDAQ:DCAR)
DropCar, Inc provides app-based automotive logistics and mobility services for consumers and the automotive industry. The company offers Vehicle Support Platform, a cloud-based platform and mobile app that help consumers and automotive-related companies in reducing the cost, hassles, and inefficiencies of owning a car or fleet of cars in urban centers.
