Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €44.29 ($51.50).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Warburg Research set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Shares of DRW3 stock traded up €0.22 ($0.26) on Friday, reaching €45.16 ($52.51). The stock had a trading volume of 6,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,804. The stock has a market cap of $343.22 million and a P/E ratio of 20.35. Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA has a 1 year low of €38.32 ($44.56) and a 1 year high of €58.15 ($67.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €43.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of €47.70.

Drägerwerk AG & Co KGaA develops equipment and solutions in the fields of medical and safety technology in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

