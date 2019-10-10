Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 444,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $50,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,251,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,357 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,778,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816,679 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,601,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,064 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,599,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,999,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,158,000 after acquiring an additional 73,236 shares during the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DLTR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $110.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.63.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Saunders sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $116,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,381,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,212,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas A. Saunders sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total transaction of $453,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,386,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,326,367.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,800 shares of company stock valued at $9,210,880. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $113.15. The stock had a trading volume of 11,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,710. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.78 and a 200-day moving average of $105.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.57. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.78 and a 12-month high of $116.59.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 6.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

